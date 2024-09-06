Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $380.44. 21,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

