Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $380.44. 21,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $401.07. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CASY
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.