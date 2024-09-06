Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 7.4 %

CASY stock opened at $380.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.57.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.20.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

