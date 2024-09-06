Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 7.4 %
CASY stock opened at $380.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.57.
Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
