Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 5.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.42. 866,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,700,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

