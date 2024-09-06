Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

CTLT opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

