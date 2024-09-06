CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Trading 2.1% Higher

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.46 and last traded at $114.24. 676,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,819,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 284.78 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CAVA Group by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the first quarter worth about $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

