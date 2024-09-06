Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) CFO Sells $346,021.26 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.51. 752,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

