CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $21.77 million and $637,547.42 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0277557 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $486,046.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

