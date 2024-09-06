Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.82. 604,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,267,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Celestica by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 4.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,782,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.