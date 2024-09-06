CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.66

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 5116879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

