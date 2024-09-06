CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after buying an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,758,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.