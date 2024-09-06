Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $19.33 million and approximately $836,880.37 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 552,379,815 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 552,379,815 with 499,620,198 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.3254722 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $715,463.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

