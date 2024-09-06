Chainbing Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a market cap of $60.16 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainbing alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.