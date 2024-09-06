ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $1.25

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. 8,724,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,946,421. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after buying an additional 7,645,210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $9,733,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,623,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 621,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 487,262 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

