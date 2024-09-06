Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 4.4%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $330.55 and last traded at $331.12. 951,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,399,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.41 and a 200-day moving average of $298.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $7,171,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

