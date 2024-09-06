Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of -254.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chatham Lodging Trust

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

