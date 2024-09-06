Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Shares Up 9.3%

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,075,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,007,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a market cap of $4.06 million and a P/E ratio of -22.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

