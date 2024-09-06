Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX opened at $140.93 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

