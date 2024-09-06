Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $230.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

