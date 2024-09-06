Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,290,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

