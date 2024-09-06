Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

