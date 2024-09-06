ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.75

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 34453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

