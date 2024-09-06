CHS Inc. (CHSCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

CHS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHSCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. 10,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.