CHS Inc. (CHSCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on September 30th

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
CHS Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CHSCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. 10,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. CHS has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $26.90.
CHS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CHS
- What are earnings reports?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.