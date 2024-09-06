Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,250,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

