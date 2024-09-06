Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $797.18. 12,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $697.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $812.01.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.09%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

