Citigroup Increases Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $170.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.40. 857,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. Clorox has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

