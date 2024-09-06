Columbia Asset Management Buys 473 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after buying an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $912.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $896.03 and a 200 day moving average of $826.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $516.57 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,778,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

