Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in BP were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 576.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Down 0.2 %

BP stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

