Columbia Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $230.17 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $735.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.