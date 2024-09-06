Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,753,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,811,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $363.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

