Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Holdings Cut by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Comerica were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

Comerica Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.