Commercial Metals to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

