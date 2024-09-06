Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.371 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.37.

