Community Health Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CYH)

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 935,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,590. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $764.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.56. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 81,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 367,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

