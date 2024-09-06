Comparing Atyr PHARMA (ATYR) and The Competition

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) is one of 291 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Atyr PHARMA to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Atyr PHARMA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atyr PHARMA N/A -65.35% -49.81% Atyr PHARMA Competitors -4,862.95% -200.39% -44.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atyr PHARMA $588,000.00 -$50.39 million -1.94 Atyr PHARMA Competitors $537.17 million -$38.48 million -24.68

This table compares Atyr PHARMA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atyr PHARMA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atyr PHARMA. Atyr PHARMA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Atyr PHARMA has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atyr PHARMA’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atyr PHARMA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atyr PHARMA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atyr PHARMA Competitors 1611 4838 12648 228 2.59

Atyr PHARMA presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,042.86%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 65.91%. Given Atyr PHARMA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atyr PHARMA is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Atyr PHARMA beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is developing ATYR0101, a fusion protein derived from a domain of aspartyl-tRNA synthetase that is in preclinical development for the treatment of fibrosis; and ATYR0750, a domain of alanyl-tRNA synthetase for the treatment of liver disorders. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. aTyr Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

