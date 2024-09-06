Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.60-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.71. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.600-13.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.26.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.29 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

