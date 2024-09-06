ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Shares Up 0.2%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.30). 2,026,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.29).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 251 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,091.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 645.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.
ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.
