Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Greg Berard Acquires 10,105 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTS stock opened at C$4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5850254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -7.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. National Bankshares increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.