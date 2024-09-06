Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Senior Officer Greg Berard Acquires 10,105 Shares

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
CTS stock opened at C$4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$876.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$645.18 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.5850254 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. National Bankshares increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.