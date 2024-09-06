Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.20

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 2295955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($1.04).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The company has a market capitalization of £611.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In related news, insider Sian Hill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,512.82). Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.