Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

