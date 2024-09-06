Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $885.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $392.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $856.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $798.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.18 and a twelve month high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

