CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $181.86

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 181.86 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 171.05 ($2.25). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.26), with a volume of 125,807 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £111.68 million, a PE ratio of -855.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.53.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.