Creditcoin Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $145.52 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.