Critical Survey: AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) versus Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harrow and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harrow -21.78% -40.59% -8.93% AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34%

Volatility and Risk

Harrow has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

72.8% of Harrow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AngioSoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Harrow shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Harrow and AngioSoma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harrow $154.15 million 9.19 -$24.41 million ($0.91) -44.00 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harrow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harrow and AngioSoma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harrow 0 0 3 0 3.00 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harrow presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.10%. Given Harrow’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harrow is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Summary

Harrow beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc. in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

