Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.39). Approximately 3,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 78,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.40).

Crystal Amber Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 354.55 and a quick ratio of 441.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.39. The stock has a market cap of £88.22 million, a PE ratio of 623.53 and a beta of 0.74.

About Crystal Amber

(Get Free Report)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.