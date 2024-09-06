CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.85

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON CMPI opened at GBX 115.53 ($1.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.29 million and a PE ratio of -1,175.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.68. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.60).
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile
