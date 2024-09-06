CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.85

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON CMPI opened at GBX 115.53 ($1.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.29 million and a PE ratio of -1,175.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.68. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.60).

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

