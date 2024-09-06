Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 24.5% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.