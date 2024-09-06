CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 358,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,114,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

