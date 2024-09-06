Daiwa America Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Argus lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9 %

Dollar General stock opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

