Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 157.51% from the company’s current price.
Dakota Gold Trading Up 8.9 %
NYSE DC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.11. Dakota Gold has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.25.
Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 141.6% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
