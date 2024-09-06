David Solomon Williams III Sells 3,100 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) Director David Solomon Williams III sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Solomon Williams III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $11.48 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 183,135 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 503,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

